ROBERT EARL KENNY
March 23, 1947 - August 28, 2019
Robert Earl Kenny, 72, of Bakersfield, CA passed away peacefully August 28 , 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Bob was born March 23, 1947 in San Luis Obispo, California to Hank and Jane Kenny. He attended elementary school in Paso Robles and Avenal where he excelled in baseball, football and track. He moved to Bakersfield in 1962 and attended North High, where he played basketball and football and graduated in 1966. After College, Bob purchased a gas station and parking lot on 21st and Eye, next to the telephone company. It was there that he met the love of his life, Audrey, when she would ask him to put dimes in her parking meter so she wouldn't get a ticket. He convinced her to park in his lot and then they were married 5 months later on August 30, 1969.
Bob was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa. His love for his family was evident to all. He was an amazing dad. He traveled all over for BMX races with his son and attended every dance recital or play his daughter was in. He taught his kids his financial wisdom and gave many lectures in the kitchen that were well deserved but always dreaded. When he became a grandpa, his life was forever changed. He was always there for his grandkids, whether it was picking them up from school, helping them with homework, or encouraging them to always do their best. He took his granddaughter to dance classes and his grandson to football practice several times a week. As they got older, he never missed a football game, dance recital, dance competition or watching his granddaughter cheer at football games the last four years. He truly was a special grandpa.
Bob had a passion for politics, but don't get him started! He also had a love for sports. He loved watching the Lakers and the Dodgers. Bob also had a passion for football. His grandson's favorite team is the Chargers, so he became a Charger's fan too. He loved their trips to San Diego and LA to watch the games. He also loved spending time with his family during weekend BBQ's and many trips to the beach.
Bob worked in the Cattle Industry most of his life. For the last 42 years Bob has worked as an accountant for A. Sterling Cole Cattle Company in Delano, CA. He loved his job and the Coles, who were very much like family. Bob continued conducting business from his hospital bed two weeks prior to his death.
Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey, son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Laura Kenny, daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Wade Aldean. Grandchildren; Cade Kenny, Aaron Andreasen, Aden Andreasen and great- grandson Silas Andreasen. He is also survived by his Granddaughter, Skylar O'Donnell, and Skylar's fiance Kolton Baker who was by her side every day during her grandpa's hospitalization. He leaves behind special cousins; Debra Tidd, Jerry Collins, Tom Collins, Maureen Malone and their families as well as nieces and nephews and brother-in law, James Smith. Lastly, Bob is survived by his beloved English Bulldog, Maggie.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Syed Alam, Pulmonologist and Dr. Katherine Thomas who both fought hard for our dad and tried everything possible to help him. He trusted them completely and anxiously awaited their visits. A big thank you to the exceptional nurses, respiratory therapists and the staff at Mercy Southwest Hospital. Thank you to the staff at Hoffman Hospice House, especially nurse, Kathy Dunham for her loving, and incredible care of our dad and family during his final days. A special thank you to Mary Vasinda and the staff at Around the Clock Home Care for all the prayers, cards and providing food for our family during this difficult time. Also, to the Baker, Meade and Cole families for their kindness, prayers and continued support of our family.
Funeral Services will be held Friday September 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Paso Robles District Cemetery in the Rose Garden, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, Paso Robles, CA. Pastor Wayne Meade will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Around the Clock Foundation, Hoffman Hospice or Friends of Mercy Foundation.