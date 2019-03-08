|
ROBERT EDWARD LATHROP
January 9, 1936 - February 28, 2019
Robert Edward Lathrop, 83, was born in Pomona, California, and lived most of his life in Bakersfield. His early childhood was influenced by athletics and by his parents Albert L. Lathrop and Dorothy M. Lathrop of El Monte, California. After attending Mount San Antonio Junior College, where he received his General Education and played football and baseball, Robert went on to the California State University, Fresno. He played both football and base there and received his bachelor's degree in History in 1958. Following Graduation from Fresno State, he honorably served in the United States Army finishing his basic training cycle at Fort Ord as the outstanding trainee. Upon completion of basic training, he would go on to serve for two years in the 4th Brigade, 7th Infantry Division. Upon completion of his active service obligation he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve and served until November, 1964 as a Sergeant. Robert started teaching in the Kern High School District as a long-term substitute at Bakersfield High School in 1962. He was hired by then Principal Grant Jenson to be a U.S. government and Social Studies teacher at South High School and joined the staff of South High in 1963. During his 40-year career at South High School he was a Teacher, a Dean, a Football Coach, Varsity Wrestling Coach and Varsity Baseball Coach. He was an avid fishermen and hunter and enjoyed doing both with his sons and grandchildren. He retired from teaching in 2003. In the years that followed, he found meaning and joy in his sons and their families, and above all in his loving relationship with his wife, Donna Lee (Stefano) Lathrop and the 59 years of experiences they shared with each other. Donna preceded Robert in death on July 27, 2017.
Robert is survived by his sister Kathi Thaxton, of North Stonington Connecticut, his three children and their families: Stephen and Susan Lathrop of Fresno, retired USMC Lieutenant Colonel Michael Lathrop of San Pedro and U.S. Army Brigadier General John and Mary Lathrop also of San Pedro as well as his six grandchildren Garrison, Jillian, Kaitlin, Elizabeth, Robert and Joseph and brother-in-law Robert Palmer.
Funeral services for both of our parents will be held Friday, March 22, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203. Services will be graveside at 12:45. Please arrive 1/2 hour early.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 8, 2019