ROBERT ELDON PLETCHER
1939 - 2020
Robert Eldon Pletcher born March 21, 1939, died peacefully on March 8, 2020. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior 16 months ago, and is now with the Lord.
He is survived by sisters Sandra Madeira and Pat Wynn, daughter Cindy Chow, and son Mark Nolan. He is preceded by parents Eldon Pletcher and Helen Pletcher Moore, and sister Jeannie Hartman.
Bob worked for the post office before joining the air force and completing college to briefly teach junior high math. He married Judy Kay Kilburn and had Mark and Cindy. Upon retirement he moved to the Philippines, but returned to Bakersfield for the last 13 years of his life. His hobbies included going to movies, watching air shows and trains.
Per his wishes, a small, brief burial will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on March 23, at 10:00. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 22, 2020