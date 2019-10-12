|
|
ROBERT H. FARWELL
1919 - 2019
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at 10am for the soul of Robert H. Farwell in St. Mary's Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Bakersfield.
He served in the National Guard, the USAAC and the USAF for thirty years, then worked as a civil engineer/project manager for twenty more.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Sara Sandrini Farwell for sixty-one years, and a loving father to his children.
He was an enthusiastic golfer, keeping in touch with his friends at the BCC to the last months of his life.
Bob was a kind, generous, intelligent and sincere gentleman. We miss him, and wish that he may rest in peace.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 12, 2019