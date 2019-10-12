Home

POWERED BY

Robert H. Farwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Farwell Obituary

ROBERT H. FARWELL
1919 - 2019

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at 10am for the soul of Robert H. Farwell in St. Mary's Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Bakersfield.

He served in the National Guard, the USAAC and the USAF for thirty years, then worked as a civil engineer/project manager for twenty more.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Sara Sandrini Farwell for sixty-one years, and a loving father to his children.

He was an enthusiastic golfer, keeping in touch with his friends at the BCC to the last months of his life.

Bob was a kind, generous, intelligent and sincere gentleman. We miss him, and wish that he may rest in peace.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.