Robert Hedrick
ROBERT J. HEDRICK

Robert J. Hedrick 101 of Tehachapi, Ca. passed away August 12, 2020 He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years Louise Hedrick, daughter Phyllis Patterson, parents Joseph & Dora Hedrick, sister Lucile Auchmoody, daughter in law Bobbie Hedrick and nephew Roger Moor.

He is survived by son Richard (Marjorie) Hedrick, Sister Barbara McDonald, Granddaughters Suzan (Mike) Rogers, Sheri (Ben) Gonzales, Grandsons Jim (Lizette) Patterson, Rick (Kari) Hedrick, 10 Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a Navy Veteran serving almost 3 years in WWII. He was on the Battleship USS SOUTH DAKOTA.

Upon his return home he got a job working at Kern County Airport Maintenance until his retirement.

Robert and his wife traveled to many places like Hawaii, Alaska and made numerous trips to South Dakota for the memorial of the USS SOUTH DAKOTA.

SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 19, 2020.
