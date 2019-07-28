|
|
ROBERT (BOB) HICKS
November 11, 1921 - July 6, 2019
Bob was born to Harry and Buela Hicks on November 11, 1921 in Bakersfield, CA., and called back home on July 6, 2019 at the age of 97.
He lived most of his life in Bakersfield, but graduated from Lemoore High School in 1941. He worked at Douglas Aircraft before World War II started and became a waist-gunner on a B-17 aircraft and flew 15 combat missions before his discharge and return to Bakersfield in 1945. He met and married Bette Adams in 1947 and worked for Standard Oil for 35 years. During these years, he remarried to Rosalie Godley, and when they retired, they traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada, and they met many new friends.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing cards. He also enjoyed playing his round of "golf" at times.
He leaves behind to cherish his life are son Michael Hicks and daughter Janet Kinney-Poteet, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends; including Diane Matthews who was a great help to dad during this time of life.
At his request, no service was held and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace Dad, we all love you.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 28, 2019