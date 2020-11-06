ROBERT "BOB" HOCKING

March 12, 1934 - October 24, 2020

The family of Robert "Bob" Hocking would like to pay tribute to his life and legacy as we announce his passing. He died peacefully at home on October 24, 2020 after spending his last few weeks surrounded by family and friends.

Bob frequently talked about what a great life he had, including how lucky he was to do what he loved every day and to be able to spend time with people, routines, and activities that made him happy. He found joy in simple things, and in his later years he was quite content to be at home or out playing cards with friends. Bob took pride in working hard, living modestly, and in maintaining his daily rituals like no other!

Bob was born in Chico, California on March 12, 1934, where he grew up with his siblings Jack, Pat, Bill, Tom, and George, with whom he remained very close throughout the years. As a life-long sports enthusiast, Bob was a two-sport athlete in college, a professional baseball prospect, and a well-regarded softball umpire, and he enjoyed watching multiple sporting events every day. Additionally, he served in the armed forces, and spent his career in the grocery business, including owning several neighborhood markets. He was very well respected for his personal and professional integrity and for his friendly nature with everyone he met.

Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beatrice, and his children Cynthia Rozar (Guy), Catherine Jones (Richard), Patricia Hocking-Walker (Eric), Kelly Borroto, and Bobby Hocking (Virginia) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His adored grandchildren include Nicole, Patrick, Kenny, Tristin, Hunter, Cameron, Cindy, Ally, Priscilla, and Penelope, and great-granddaughter Natalia. Bob was preceded in death by his son Nick as well as his brothers and sister.

Bob repeatedly gave thanks to the amazing 86 years that he had and his loved ones are grateful to have been a part of his life. We will miss his kindness, his competitive spirit, his love of family, and his infectious positive attitude. The celebration of life to honor Bob will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel in Bakersfield on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.