Robert Jackson Coburn
ROBERT JACKSON (BOB) COBURN
May 15, 1928 - July 24, 2020

Robert J. (Bob) Coburn passed away July 24, 2020 at Jasmin Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Bakersfield, CA. at the age of 92.

Bob was born May 15, 1928 in Hazard, Kentucky. His Father Clarence worked in the coal mines and his Mother Mabel was a homemaker. Bob contracted Polio when he was a young boy which caused him to limp but that didn't stop him from leading a productive life. In 1948 his parents made the good decision to leave the hard life of the Kentucky Coal Camps and move to Bakersfield. They moved on the farm of his Aunt Alice and her husband Miles Ramey in the Old River area. It was there Bob met his future wife Leila Smith.

Bob and Leila married March 1, 1951. From that union came three sons, John, Evert and Paul. Bob's first job was baling hay for Baptiste Suburu Farms. Bob worked for awhile in Boron, CA for Pacific Borax Co. In 1952 Bob joined The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local #87. In 1985 Bob retired after 33 years working for such companies as Union Paving, Kern Rock, Gordon Ball Trucking, Dicco, Sturgeon & Sons and James G. Francis Construction plus many more, mostly as a water truck driver. Bob was quite a character and his attitude could scare off a stranger but in reality, Bob was kind and generous and family knew to take his antics with a grain of salt. Bob will be missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Leila, parents Clarence and Mabel Coburn, brother James (Jim) Coburn and famous local drag racer Roger Coburn.

Bob is survived by his sisters Jewell Coburn, Juanita Warren and brother Larry Coburn (Shelly), sons, John (Sharon), Evert and Paul (Diana), plus many grandchildren.

No services are scheduled and internment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
