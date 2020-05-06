ROBERT JAMES MCLAUGHLIN JR.

August 7, 1944 - April 29, 2020 Robert was born August 7, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona to Mary Lou McCarty and went to be with his loving wife Ruth on April 29, 2020. Robert spent most of his early childhood, growing up with his three siblings Joyce, Jim, and Nila, in Yuma, Arizona. Robert moved to California as a young adult and then joined the United States Navy. He then met his beautiful wife Ruth. They were married for 48 years and had three daughters. Robert spent over 30 years in agriculture sales. He loved his career and was very proud of the work he did. Over those years he met many friends and made lifelong friendships. Robert is survived by his three daughters and sons in-law, Jennifer Gilli (William Gilli), Kimberly Wilson (Stephen Wilson), and Amy DeRamus (Cameron DeRamus). Also survived by grandchildren Brittany, Tiffany, Cassidy, Conner, and Emily. He was waiting for his first great grandchild to be born in July. Robert is preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou, loving wife Ruth, and granddaughter Ashley Eileen. Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family, friends, career, and his trips to the beach. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 4-8pm May 11,2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Services will be private.



