ROBERT JOE FISHER
February 16, 1936 - March 5, 2019
Robert (Bob) Fisher was born on February 16, 1936 in Seminole, Oklahoma and passed away on March 5, 2019 in Bakersfield. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn B. Fisher of Oklahoma and Bakersfield, and his dear parents Glenn E. Fisher and Hazel M. Fisher of Oklahoma and Bakersfield.
Bob began his career with the Kern County Sheriff's Office in 1965 and retired in 1995 after serving for 30 years. During his time at the Sheriff's Office, he served in almost all divisions of the Office - including positions as a jail and patrol deputy and canine officer in his early days. Bob worked his way up through the ranks within the Office, serving as a Senior Deputy, Sergeant of the Rosamond substation and Lerdo Detention facility. After being promoted to Lieutenant he held positions in the main jail, Civil, and the Planning & Research Divisions. He was promoted once again in 1985 and was Commander of the main jail, among other posts. In the years just prior to his retirement, he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Sheriff. In his personal life, Bob enjoyed fishing, camping and backpacking in the Sierras, coaching little league baseball and he served for many years as a Boy Scout Leader. Bob was a graduate of Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College and the FBI National Academy.
Bob is survived by his daughter Karen and her husband Jim Bennett, son Kevin and wife Jennifer Fisher of Bakersfield, son Kyle Fisher of Los Angeles, adopted dog Herbie, as well as sister Judy and husband Larry Beckett of Ojai. Of his many accomplishments, Bob's proudest role was that of grandfather - he is survived by his six grandchildren: Sheri Shaffstall and boyfriend Richard Brooks, Alysen and husband Francois Gelinas, Adam Bennett, Cassandra Fisher, Kyle Bennett and fiance Rachelle Struthers, Joel and wife Virginia (Gigi) Fisher, as well as seven great-grandchildren: Kayla Shaffstall, Ethan and wife Martha Fenton, Sheldon Gelinas, Liam Gelinas, Cole Morris, Scarlett Fisher and Clara Fisher.
Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, March 15 from 4 - 8pm. Chapel and graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Saturday, March 16 at 10am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019