ROBERT JOHN JACKSON
May 11, 1950 - March 28, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert John Jackson 68, of Taft, California who unexpectedly passed away Thursday March 28, 2019.
Robert's love was aviation. Robert achieved his pilot license at the age of 16. Aviation was Robert's life.
Besides the love of aviation, Robert had several other loves, his main love was his wife, Sandi Taylor. Robert and Sandi met when they were teenagers, when he gave Sandi his St. Christopher's necklace, it was a true love that would not mature into marriage until 1989. Robert's first marriage was to Phyllis Selby of Cuyama, which would give Robert his first born, Rob. Robert then met and married Sandie Fanska of Taft, and this marriage produced two children, John and Eric. Robert would later teach his boys his passion for aviation, and his passion for fishing and the outdoors. Robert was an avid fisherman, not only did he love to fish and scuba diving. Robert and his younger brother Dale spent weekends diving and fishing with their father.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandi, his two boys, Rob Bish of Henderson, Nv., John Jackson and his wife Rayleen of Ventura, Ca., and his step-son Mike Russell of Taft, Ca. He is also survived by his sister; Leann Johnson of Lake Isabella, his brother Dale Jackson and his wife Carol of Taft, Ca., and many more extended relatives.
The Family will be having a Fly-In Celebration of Life Ceremony on Friday, April 12, at 2:00pm at the Taft - Kern County Airport. If you have a plane, please "buzz" on in and Celebrate Robert's Life with his Family and friends. If you don't have a plane, come anyways, to share your fondest Memories of Robert.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 7, 2019