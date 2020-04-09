Home

Robert Joseph Balow


1931 - 2020
ROBERT JOSEPH BALOW
1931 - 2020

On April 3, 2020 Robert passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Minnesota where he grew up on a farm. After high school he joined the Navy and pursued a career in Radiology where he retired after 40 years. Many of you know him as "BOB", always a charmer with a witty smile. We knew him simply as "DAD".

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Florence Balow, and sister Eileen Deming. He is survived by his children, Robert and Karen Balow-Willey; brothers, Gene (MaryJo), and Jim (Mary) Balow; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his spouse, Sammy Butler and her children, Debra, Monty (Lyndie), Joe (Ingrid), Andy and Sammy's grandchildren.

Private Ceremony will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Military Honors along with a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Mission Family Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2020
