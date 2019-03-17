|
ROBERT "BOB" JOSEPH GREENE
October 20, 1927 - February 9, 2019
Robert was born on October 20, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Lloyd Edward and Mary Evangeline (Murphy) Greene and passed away on February 9, 2019 in Paso Robles, California.
Known as Bob or Bobby to his friends and family, he moved to Bakersfield in the late 1930s, graduated from St. Francis High School in 1945, and is an honorary alumnus of Garces Memorial High School. He attended Bakersfield Junior College and served his country in the United States Army, 99th Military Government Group, as a First Cook and Mess Sergeant in Andong, Korea. He was honorably discharged, and earned the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.
When he met Rosemary Short, it was love at first sight. Bobby and Rosie, as they affectionately called one another, dated and enjoyed dancing, became engaged in 1950, and were married on January 27, 1951 at St. Joseph's Church. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary together just five days before Rosemary's death in 2013. Together, they welcomed six children - Christine (Tina), Lorraine, Kevin, Robert (Chipper), Sean, and Meagan.
His was devoted to caring for and providing for his family. Bob's path led him to many jobs - Standard Oil, Arrowhead Water, Helm's Bakery, Langendorf Bread, and the one and only Bob's Bait. He ran numerous small businesses over the years, and helped his son, Chipper, with various vending routes. Bob is perhaps best remembered as working alongside his brother, Fred as the President of Pizzaville U.S.A., Inc. He was known as a firm, but generous employer, and took pride in giving work to "half of Bakersfield". To this day, stories are shared about that time Bob Greene gave someone their first job or "escorted" them out to the parking lot.
Bob's Catholic faith was evident to all he met. He volunteered countless hours at St. Francis School & Church, Garces High School, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a Fourth Degree Knight, a regular at St. Francis 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and a member of the Golden Agers. While living in Paso Robles, he attended Mission San Miguel and St. Rose Church where he enjoyed meeting new friends.
His best days were spent with his beloved Rosie, who was his best friend, fishing partner, gin foe, and Valentine sweetheart. They shared countless happy times with their children and many friends experiencing camping trips to Morro Bay and Pismo, fishing along the Walker River, sharing their Catholic faith, and eating at Mexicali, Bill Lee's, Pizzaville, and Lorene's.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Rosemary C. (Short) Greene; his parents, Lloyd and Mary Greene; his brothers, Frank, Lloyd, Jack, Fred, Joe, and sister, Maryanne; and grandson, Vincent Anthony Greene. He is survived by his children and their spouses, all of whom will miss their Dad dearly, but find comfort in knowing he is now dancing in Heaven with their Mom, his sweet Rosie - Christine (Tina) Farris; Lorraine Wharton and her husband Paul; Kevin Greene and his wife Rose; Robert E. Greene (Chipper) and his wife Vicki; Sean Greene and his wife Sharon, and Meagan Friberg and her husband Ron. A wonderful Grandpa to his grandchildren, Bob will be missed by Eugene, Eric, Wally and Lisa Farris; Loren Hampton, Gillian Bergman, Andrew Wharton, Lesley-Anne Hawkins; Mary, Jacque and Kelly Greene; Katie and Shannon Greene; Stephen and Scott Greene; Erica Champion, Sarah Pavlick; Joshua, Patrick, Matthew, and Michael Martin, and Adam Friberg. He is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Bob's home caregivers over the last few years, Dr. Luis Cousin, his devoted friends at Harvest Senior Living in Paso Robles, and the staff of Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. The companionship, fellowship, and loving care you provided our Dad will never be forgotten.
Rosary and Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St. in Bakersfield, CA. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garces Memorial High School, St. Francis Church, or .