ROBERT "BOB" KOCH
1922 - 2019
Bob Koch passed peacefully on Veteran's Day, 2019 at the age of 97 after a long, well-lived life.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 67 years, June (Blaisdell) who died in 2013.
He was born in South Dakota in 1922 and moved to Bakersfield with his family in 1936. Bob graduated from Kern County Union High School (renamed Bakersfield High) in 1940. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II as a P-47 Crew Chief and married June after the war in 1946. They raised their three children in a house that Bob built. Throughout the years Bob and June loved to dance, belonged to the Kern County Boat & Ski Club, enjoyed hosting many get-togethers, and vacationed at Lake Tahoe every year for 42 years with their growing children and later with family gatherings.
Bob worked primarily in commercial construction as a Carpenter Foreman for 42 years. He was granted lifetime membership in Carpenters Union Local 743. He was known as a "finish" carpenter because of his attention to detail and craftsmanship. He took great pride in being able to fix almost anything and he was always inventing some widget to assist in his work. Bob left his mark in Kern County (primarily in Bakersfield) through all of the buildings he helped construct, for example: Bakersfield Police Department, Memorial Hospital Maternity Wing, South High Stadium, CSUB Science I, Porterville College Gymnasium, Delano's Cecil Avenue Middle School, five local high school multi-purpose buildings, and many others. Additionally, he helped build the Rosewood Retirement tower building where he lived for the past 7-1/2 years.
The family wishes to thank Phil and Lainie Foster for their love and friendship towards Bob and June and their family. They arranged for Phil and Bob to be part of the October 2015 Honor Flight Kern County for veterans to visit Washington D.C. where Bob, with Phil attending, was selected to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - a profound experience. We are thankful that after our Aunt Lois Sabaloni (Bob's younger sister) moved into Rosewood over three years ago that they were able to spend most evening dinners reminiscing their families' history and those of their four siblings who have passed. And, we would like to thank the Rosewood staff for the care they provided our parents since 2012.
He is survived by his children Ken (Lynne) Koch, Kathy (Bruce) Lochrie, Judy (Larry) Sharpe, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a lifelong Democrat with strong beliefs in workers' rights and social justice. He and June volunteered at the polls for many elections. He was a quiet, private and humble person with great integrity - his word was his bond.
His family is following his wish for no services or life celebration.
His wit, dry sense of humor and guidance will be missed.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 8, 2019