ROBERT LEE GADDIE
1944 – 2019
Robert Lee Gaddie passed away peacefully at home on October 9. He was born in Riverside, California to Hubert and Lorena Gaddie and raised on a citrus ranch in Corona, where he developed a lifelong love of agriculture, horseback riding, and gardening. In 1966 he earned a BS in Agronomy from UC Davis, then served in the US Army Transportation Corp, stationed in Korea from 1967–1968.
He married Elaine Gramm on September 6, 1969 and they settled in Bakersfield, where he was employed as an agriculturalist since 1969. In 1990 he became an independent crop production consultant, specializing in trees and vines. He was widely known and respected as an expert in his field.
Bob was passionate about railroad history, rail travel, and rail photography, and he accumulated a significant collection of railroad paraphernalia. He was a member of the Kern County Historical Society, Santa Fe Historical Society, Shafter Historical Society, and Southern Pacific Historical Society.
He attended Crossroads Christian Fellowship with Elaine and is lovingly remembered as a kind and talented member of the community.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Laurel and Brent; his grandchildren, Kelvin and Nova; and his brother, David.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019