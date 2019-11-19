Home

Hopson Anspach Mortuary
8601 Hall Rd
Lamont, CA 93241
(661)845-8200
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopson Anspach Mortuary
8601 Hall Rd
Lamont, CA 93241
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bakersfield National Cemetery
Arvin, CA
Robert Lee Hill


1935 - 2019
Robert Lee Hill Obituary

ROBERT LEE HILL
March 22, 1935 - November 11, 2019

On Veterans Day, November 11, 2019, Robert Lee Hill got his wings and flew away. He was born March 22, 1935 in West Hollywood, California. Bob was raised in Glendale, Calif. by his parents, Marion and Al Johnson.

In 1956 he married the love of his life, Linda Lou Taylor. Shortly after they married, he was drafted in the Army stationed at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, NC, where he served as a paratrooper.

Bob and Linda soon started their family having two daughters and a son and moved to Garden Farms, CA. There was never a dull moment in that household. Many fun excursions exploring in Arizona, camping at the Colorado River, Boating and Racing.

He was an owner/operator in a vending machine company for many years until they decided to move to Bakersfield where he worked as a foreman in the oil fields until he retired in 2003.

Bob loved being with his family and "playing" with them. You could always count on Bob to "tell it like he sees it" sometimes with no filter. He loved being out on the lakes, car racing, golfing and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda, his daughter Sharon Lawson (Doug), his son Robert Hill (Debora), 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He will be truly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard and daughter Melanie.

Service will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Basham and Lara Mortuary at 8601 Hall Road in Lamont, CA. Graveside Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:00 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Ca, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Road, Arvin. Reception celebrating Bob's life at Sharon's house in Bakersfield following the graveside service.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 19, 2019
