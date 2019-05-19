|
ROBERT LEE LANE
1929 - 2019
Robert Lee Lane went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 30, 2019. Bob was born October 7, 1929, in Schulter, Oklahoma, and was 89 years old at the time of his passing.
Bob was five years old when his family left Oklahoma and moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1934. It was there, when he was in the 4th grade, that he would meet Audrey Lindsay, the love of his life. They began dating in high school and were married in Detroit on October 14, 1950. While on their honeymoon, Bob, a Marine Corp Reserve, was placed on active duty and sent to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as a result of the Korean War.
Bob and Audrey returned to Detroit and Bob was discharged from the Marines in 1952. He began his long career in the insurance business and was later transferred to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1964, and then California in 1972. They settled on a five-acre farm, where Bob became a "gentleman farmer" with chickens, horses, cattle, and orchards. It was there where he began his walk with Christ, attending the First Presbyterian Church of Sanger.
In 1984, Bob and Audrey moved to Bakersfield, where he formed his own insurance company, R.L. Lane & Associates, until he "redirected" his life in 1992. He then spent five years working for the U.S. Census Bureau. They began attending Fruitvale Community Church, later Riverlakes Church. Bob was involved in the Match 2 Prison Ministry, and the James Gang Men's Visitation and Prayer Ministry. Additionally, Bob served in a number of capacities on a medical mission trip to Guatemala. It was Bob and Audrey's great joy to attend the Prime Timers Sunday school at Riverlakes Church. They thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship and sharing of meals with fellow believers.
Bob enjoyed wood-working and created many beautiful pieces that Audrey would paint and sell. He played softball with the Silver Streakers and was an excellent hand ball player until an eye injury sidelined him. He was an avid crossword puzzle player, and a lover of TV westerns. He thoroughly enjoyed a good joke and spending time with friends. One friend remembers Bob as "having an intuitive nature about other's needs and was always eager to encourage others in their daily walk."
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. He is survived by Audrey Lane, his devoted wife of 68 years, a number of nieces and nephews, and numerous "adopted" children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. A special thank you to Optimal Hospice and the caregivers at "A Golden Heart Family Care" for taking care of Bob.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, May 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Riverlakes Community Church with a dessert reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Broom Tree Refuge, 4001 Sunny Fox Road, Mountain View, Arkansas 72560.
