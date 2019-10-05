|
ROBERT LEE RITCHIE
October 3, 1939 - September 30, 2019
Robert Lee Ritchie, better known as Bob or Bobby, went home to be with the Lord on the early morning of September 30, 2019.
Bob was born October 3, 1939 to Ernie and Alma Ritchie. He grew up on Sierra Vista Ranch. Bob graduated from Delano High School in 1957. He attended UCLA after graduation. Bob returned to Delano where he became a Pest Control Advisor and started his 60 years of farming. He worked for Oxy Chemical, Simplot, and Buttonwillow Warehouse as a Pest Control Advisor. At the same time he was farming cotton, alfalfa, almonds, grapes, and pistachios. He married Ruby Jaussaud of Delano. They were married for 48 years.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Alma Ritchie. He is survived by his wife, Ruby; brother in law, Ron Jaussaud; his children, Shannon Ritchie, Darin (Lori) Ritchie, Shelly (Rick) Relerford, and Amanda (Brandon) Holthaus. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Kristen, Justin, Joseph, Breann, Jennifer, Mark, Nicholas, Ashley, Brodie, Brayden, and Addison. He also leaves behind 8 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, October 8, at Delano Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019