ROBERT (BOB) LEE SHEPHERD
October 22,1937 - September 24, 2019
Robert Lee Shepherd was born on October 22, 1937 in Lynnville, Iowa and was the youngest of five children born to Ada May (Whetstine) Shepherd and Charles William Harrison Shepherd.
Robert (Bob) graduated from Newton High School in Iowa. Bob then enlisted in the Navy for four years where he was a Fire Control Technician aboard the USS Norfolk. While the ship was docked in Florida, he met the woman who was to become his wife of 60 years. On September 12, 1959 Bob was united in marriage with Patricia Jean (Klein) Shepherd. For the remainder of his career Bob worked on designing, building and repairing electronic controls for oil field equipment. His favorite activities included horseback riding, square dancing and restoring vintage vehicles. He was also a private pilot and enjoyed photography. He was known for his love of animals and his sense of humor.
Bob Shepherd, who was 81, died at home on the evening of Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Charles Shepherd, and his sisters Mary Lou Wickliff and Doris Fosenburg. He was also preceded in death, by just a few hours, by his sister Norinne Hardenbrook of Newton, Iowa.
Those left to honor Bob's memory include his wife, Patricia Shepherd; his daughter, Laura Patrick, both of Bakersfield, his daughter, Christa Wedel, his son-in-law Nick Wedel, both of McFarland; and his two grandchildren, Justin Wedel of McFarland, and Jennifer Wedel of Brookings, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 8, at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park Chapel, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California 93313.
