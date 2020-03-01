|
ROBERT LLOYD THOMPSON
December 31, 1931 - February 17, 2020
Bob Thompson was born and raised on the east side of Bakersfield and attended Hawthorne Elementary, Washington Jr. High, and East High School. He entered the U.S. Army at the age of 16 and served in the Korean Conflict, receiving a Purple Heart for a combat wound. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Bakersfield and soon married Dona Lewis who was his soul mate for 61 years. They resided in Bakersfield with their 4 children for the whole of their lives.
In Bob and Dona's early years together Bob was a firefighter with the Kern County Fire Department, attaining the rank of captain. After a few years he obtained a real estate license and, due to his phenomenal sales skills, made a quick change of careers and a rapid rise to the top among Bakersfield real estate professionals. From the 1960's and into the 80's he operated Thompson Realtors and Realty Management Services. Other ventures included partnerships in the historic Haberfelde Building in Bakersfield and the Stockton Uptown Yacht Harbor.
The Thompson family having always been avid water skiers, Bob Thompson had a dream of owning his own lake. In 1978 he built a private water ski lake on Round Mountain Road and named it Thompson Ski Ranch. Kids and grandkids all pitched in as they operated a tournament water ski training facility, retreat center and youth sport camp. It is estimated that "Pop" and "Gram" were responsible for teaching close to 1,000 kids to water ski!
Perhaps Bob Thompson was best known for his passion for adventure. Friends and family members were accustomed to recaps of Bob and Dona's latest trip to some exotic destination, as well as all about their plans for the next excursion. A big game hunter, Bob had hunted all over the world. In later years, Bob and Dona combined their vacations with fly fishing and golf. Even in his last days, Bob was talking of his next great escape!
Robert Thompson was welcomed into Heaven by his wife Dona and is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and LaVeda Thompson, sons Mark (Dawn) and Brad (Teri), daughters Linda (Ken) Mootry and Colleen (Matt) Moore, grandchildren Amy Maier, Natalie Underwood, Gina Thompson, Seth Thompson, Jennifer Mounday, Cadey Fenn, Ross Thompson, Gail Pivetti, Michael Mootry, and Peter Moore, and 16 great-grandchildren; also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Garden, 900 22nd Street, on March 7 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Hoffman Hospice House or The Mission at Kern County.