ROBERT LOWELL NEWMAN
August 2, 1922 - February 5, 2020
Bob first came to Bakersfield in 1941 to begin his 45-year career, as a Civil Engineer for the Southern Pacific Railroad. During WWII he was a pilot in the US Navy, flying sea planes to protect the Panama Canal. Then in April 1945 in St. Louis, MO, Bob and Betty (Hopkins) began their marriage of 75 years, and moved to California.
Bob had an idyllic Mark Twain childhood, growing up in Middle Grove, Missouri. He was the only son of general store owners Floyd and Viola (Conley) Newman, and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The 1952 earthquakes, that leveled most of downtown Bakersfield, also collapsed many of the long tunnels in the area of the railroad's famous Tehachapi Loop. Bob was one of the engineers in charge of "daylighting", or reopening the tunnels, so the trains could run within a month.
Bob and Betty had built a home among the orange groves of northeast Bakersfield, and raised 3 children - Kathy, John, and Jay. Bob also built their family's A-frame cabin in the Greenhorn Mountains. They enjoyed backpacking through the High Sierra wilderness, especially in Mineral King. Bob was still snow skiing at Shirley Meadows Ski Area, when he was 90 years old! In his younger days, he'd bicycled to work in Levis, through the sweltering heat of Bakersfield summers. Bob had recently upgraded, to a 3-wheel recumbent bicycle, that he was still riding a few months ago, at age 97.
Bob and Betty have 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and were life-long members of the Kern Co. Historical Society, the Sierra Club, and the Unitarian Fellowship. Bob was also a Grand Humbug of the historic E Clampus Vitus. After they retired, Bob and Betty traveled extensively in Europe and Latin America.
Bob's Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at the Unitarian Chapel at 5 Real Rd., beside the Congregational Church on the corner of Stockdale and Real in Bakersfield. Instead of flowers, please donate to your .