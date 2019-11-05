|
ROBERT (BOB) MOLINA
August 12, 1932 - October 26, 2019
Robert (Bob) Molina believed that what you were was far more important than what you possessed. Supported by wife Geri, Bob shared his beliefs, teachings and strong work ethic with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family for all his 87 years.
Be it around the campfire, kitchen table or family gathering there were no strangers in Bob Molina's family. After the first door knock, you became part of the family. A life-long Christian, this humble man did far more than attend church. If something needed to be done Bob was the first to volunteer. His talent and handiwork are evidence throughout his home, former employer and church. He served his country for more than two decades in the army national guard attaining the rank of major.
Bob was predeceased by his son Rodger. Survivors include his wife of nearly 70-years Geri, sons Robert (Mickye), Richard (Lynn), Ronnie (Paula), Randy (Janell), daughter Rhonda (Jimmy), 33 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Bob's wonderful family and friends will celebrate his life at 11:00 am on November 8th at Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Hwy.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 5, 2019