ROBERT MONROE SANDERS

1965 - 2020 Robert Sanders passed away on May 20, 2020 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 54. Robert was born and raised in Bakersfield. He attended and graduated from Highland High School in 1983. In earlier years, Robert worked at and helped run his family's tile business before entering into the mortgage lending industry and was a successful business owner for over 18 years. He was a problem solver and was always up for a challenge. Robert loved to travel and enjoyed many vacations to far away places with friends and family. It is Robert's compassion, generosity, sense of humor and kindness that will be missed, but not forgotten. He is survived by his wife, Jill, whom he married on May 30, 1992; his two children Kyle Sanders (23) and Kolbey Sanders (18); his parents, Warren and Shirley Sanders; his brother, Ron Sanders and sister-in-law Melanie Roberts and Uncle Louie and Aunt Ruth Laymance of Apple Valley, CA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, many other family members and close friends. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Graveside memorial services will be held on June 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California.



