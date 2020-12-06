Robert Arnold Moss

October 13, 1953 - November 19, 2020

Robert passed unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19th. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Lenora Moss, his father Robert B. Moss, Jr., his sister Patti Kinkaid and granddaughter Kylee Moss. He is survived by his mother Arlene Moss, son and name sake Robert A. Moss, Jr. His daughter Dayna Moses and husband Jeff. His beloved granddaughters, his "Muffin" Madison Moses and his "Little Buddy" McKenna Moses and grandsons Chris and Josh. Robert was a carpenter and had a long career in the construction industry in Bakersfield and Kern County. He took over and stepped into the office of the family business Robert B. Moss, Jr. Architectural Specialties when his father retired in 1983. Robert was a past president and long standing board member of the Kern County Builders Exchange. He was ever present at the annual BBQ, manning the steaks on the grill. He was an avid duck hunter and took yearly trips with his son and his hunting buddies. Most importantly Robert was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 9th at 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.