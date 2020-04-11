|
|
ROBERT PARKER METTLER
July 18, 1929 - March 31, 2020
Robert Parker Mettler, was born on July 18, 1929 in Bakersfield, California and passed away on March 31, 2020 at home with his daughters by his side.
After graduating from Cal Berkley he served as an officer in the navy during the Korean War. Upon his return, he went into farming, and married his loving wife Dorothy Nelson on October 27, 1956. They loved to travel the globe and he was an avid tennis player.
Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy, and is survived by his three daughters: Lisa and Bill Bergholdt, and grandson Christopher Bergholdt; Paula and Patrick Reilly and Sara and Fred Nilson.
A Celebration of Robert's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hoffman Hospice in his name.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2020