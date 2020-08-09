Robert Pinkston

Robert Earl Pinkston

September 12, 1946 - August 2, 2020

Robert Earl Pinkston, 73, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

He leaves his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Pinkston; his son, Aaron Pinkston (Kayla) and their children; Irish, Abigail, Cole, Dean, and a girl expected this December; his daughter, Emily Davis (Michael) and their son Corbin; his sisters, Glenda Elliott, Kim Dvorak, Carleta Lindeman, Pansy Mayes; and his brother Glenn Simmons.

Robert was born in Abilene, Texas, to Earl and Mae Pinkston (Simmons). He was raised in West Texas and graduated from West Texas State University with a BBA. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 - 1970. He attained the rank of SSGT while serving as a drill instructor. After college, he worked at Snyder National Bank in Snyder, Texas. He finished his career at Mobile Oil and Aera Energy where he spent 30 years before retiring in 2010.

His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God made him a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church and later Christ's Church of the Valley in Bakersfield. Fastpitch softball was a passion of his - he loved coaching, mentoring, and watching. He pursued golf after retirement and enjoyed playing and teaching his grandkids.

There will be a private service at Bakersfield National Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. You may make a memorial donation at honorflight.org to send veterans to Washington D.C. or Christ's Church of the Valley, 13701 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA 93314.