Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
View Map

Robert Prendez Saenz


1929 - 2019
Robert Prendez Saenz Obituary

ROBERT PRENDEZ SAENZ
August 16, 1929 - October 12, 2019

On October 12, 2019, our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and papa, Robert Prendez Saenz peacefully entered eternity to join his parents Marcos and Frances Prendez Saenz, and brothers Marcos, Charlie and Joel.

He was born on August 16, 1929 in Chatsworth, CA. He leaves to cherish his memory his soulmate of 71 years Esther Dominguez Saenz; daughters Frances (Bill), Cynthia (Danny), Susan (David - deceased), Angela (Jim), and Laura (Bob); 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister Marianne Carrasco and brother Henry Saenz.

He worked in the construction trade most of his life and was a very proud member of Laborers Local 220 union for 50 years. He always looked forward to monthly outings with his union brothers to Nipomo.

Dad enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He was also an avid Rams and Dodgers fan. He was a kind, humble, compassionate man with a sincere faith and love for God, always wanting the best for his family. He will truly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A visitation will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., on Sunday, October 20th from 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a chapel service on Monday, October 21st at 2:00pm, burial to follow. Please send your condolences to the obituaries page at greenlawnm-c.com.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 18, 2019
