ROBERT RALPH CALVILLO
August 7, 1946 - January 29, 2020
Our beloved Robert went to the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Robert was born August 7, 1946 to Ysidro and Mary (Lala) Calvillo. He had one sister, Rachel Juarez.
Robert attended East Bakersfield High School and was then transferred to Foothill High School to graduate in their first graduating Class of 1964. Robert was a professional bass guitarist he was drafted into the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam war from 1967-1969. Robert was a decorated Vietnam combat veteran and highly proud of his service. After his Honorable discharge from the military, he attended Bakersfield College, where he met and fell in love with Angie Pimienta. They were married in 1971.
Robert was blessed with three sons and three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael and grandsons Michael Jr. and Wyatt Foy. He is survived by his incredible and loving wife of over 48 years Angie; his sons Roberto (Marina), Adam (Lachelle); three daughters Annalisa (Ray) Judy, Andrea (Erik) Foy and Alicia (Matt) Rice; 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sister Rachel Juarez; aunts Jennie Amaya, Ruby Calvillo and Tina Soza; uncles Tony Calvillo, George Magana and Gerald Archer; 10 Pimienta brothers-in-law and 6 Pimienta sisters-in-law and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-9 P.M. Funeral service, Thursday February 6, 2020 at 10 A.M. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93306. Reception to follow at 1 P.M. at Salty's Event Center, 6720 Schirra Ct. Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 4, 2020