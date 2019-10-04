|
ROBERT "BOB" RAYMOND RINES
January 21, 1922 - September 26, 2019
Our Beloved Father, Grandfather (Poppie) and Great Grandfather entered the gates of Heaven in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019 at the age of 97.
Bob, the youngest of five children was born in Sanger, California to Andrew and Comfort Rines on January 21, 1922. Bob was raised in Calwa, California and attended school there and continued his education at Fresno Tech.
In January 1942, as Bob turned 20, he accepted a clerk position with Santa Fe Railroad in Calwa. The timing was perfect as he had his heart set on marriage a few weeks later to Thelma McAllister, the beautiful 18 year old Christian girl he fell deeply in love with while attending their church. The happy couple celebrated their 77th Wedding Anniversary on February 7, 2019!
Bob, a WWII Veteran, proudly served in the US Navy from September 1942 to 1946. After the service he accepted a position with Santa Fe Railroad in Bakersfield where he completed his 36 year career.
Bob and Thelma were blessed with two children, Larry and James. Their sons later blessed them with two Grandchildren, Christy Wilson and Mark Rines, who later blessed them with six Great Grandsons, Blake and Hunter Garrett, Elijah, Gabriel, Adam and Aaron Rines.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and most recently his oldest son Larry who passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on July 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Bob is survived by his wife of 77 years Thelma Irene, son and daughter-in-law Jim and Monica Rines, daughter-in-law Barbara Rines of Phoenix, Arizona, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Nancy McAllister, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Chapel Service for Bob Rines is scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Park for 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 with graveside to follow.