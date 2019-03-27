|
ROBERT S. GREEN
(Gerry Crawford's Son)
October 30, 1969 - March 27, 1994
Robert, It's that time again - 25 years today you left me (us). I can't believe it's been that long. It still feels like yesterday. I miss you so much.
Lots of things have happened this year. Monique graduated from chiropractic school on December 6th - graduation gift from her other grandma was a trip to Vietnam - she had a great time and also spent 3 days in Singapore.
It was also the Chinese's New Year - got to spend time with the other side of her family - has a grandpa - cousins and aunts there - they took her everywhere - would like to go again in a couple years - by the way - she is also working - that's right - she got a job and works in Pleasant Hill - close to home -she loves it - making very good money (now) for her age. She will be 25 years old in November - has some school loans to pay - but we (5) are all helping her. Kylee is still working and going to school - hopefully she will be out in one or two more years - I think she has a job waiting too - if she gets this one degree. Both girls are doing really great.
Dawn and Eric are doing fine - Eric's son had stage 4 cancer and has been fighting for a full year - he has no cancer now and will be going back to college and working. We are so happy. Oh - he will be 21 this year, Dawn and I will be going back to Conn. for a visit. I called my uncle and found out he is still living - he is 91 years old and still has his mind. He is still in my grandma's house - getting ready to fix it up to sell. My grandpa built that house and I didn't want him to sell, but he can't take care of it anymore and there is only 3 family members left out of 11 - the others have all passed away - even my aunt Rosie from LA. I had no idea - See, I haven't been back to Conn. for 40 years, a lot has changed - my daughter wants to go back and found out about our side of the family for her family tree. My grandfather is from Italy, Licata was his name, I don't know what part, but she wants to find out everything about him and my grandma who passed away. When I was in high school - I remember spending 5 years with her - when school got out for the summer - my mom would put me on an airplane and send me back - did that every year for the 5 years - I started when I was 8 years old - all by myself. I got to talk to the pilots and see the cockpit and they gave me booties, blankets and all that stuff. I flew TWA - sometimes I would get sick (air sick), my grandma felt bad for me.
Now, on to Trump - It's been a bad year for him - actually 2 years - still fighting the collusion - well, it's over now - and they did not find any collusion - nor obstruction - great news. Trump has been saying that for 2 years - no collusion - nothing. Mueller and the others were paid 25 million dollars for their time - our monies - the tax payers found out that the DOJ - FBI - Attorney General - everyone was behind it, even Hillary - they did not want Trump to win the 2016 election - well, he did it - they still don't want him to win 2020 - but what we found out - he's got to win now - I don't want the Dem. to win - will put us, the American people into a socialist country - I don't want to pay 72% of my wages - go to their Doctors, etc. give up everything I have worked for - it can't happen.
Lets see what comes next, all good now - Now for Stormy Daniels - her ex-attorney Avenatti has been arrested for extortion - against Nike - I hope he goes to jail. I am so happy - he was on tv for more than 200 times - about Trump. I really didn't care what he did before getting to the White House - He's done great now - he is for the people - not himself like the Dem. It really has changed this country. No one wants to work. All the Dem. wants to do is fight Trump and the Republicans want to work - get on track and continue to work for the country and get things done - I hope when it's time for the election - the Dems. will lose the house - the senate and never make Pres. - that would be good for this country, I sure got off the subject - but I wanted you to know how I feel and most of the country. Amen!
I would come by and see you today, but it will be this weekend - Carol, Don, Lauren and myself are going to the circus. I thought I would take them for a special day with her granddaughter - I can't wait. She is so smart and when she sees me - gives me a big hug. I guess I am like an aunt. Well, have to go now - get to work and start all over again. Very busy time - lots of work and the sales tax comes this Monday, April 1st.
I miss you - love you and wish you were here with me and your sister and nieces. I know they miss you too. See you this weekend - Love Mom.
P.S. Say hello to Joe M, Joe C, grandma and as you know - Luke Perry from 90210 - I was trying to find the picture of you and him when you featured on that program in 1989-1990 - I know it's in your room somewhere.