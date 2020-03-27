|
|
In Loving Memory
ROBERT S. GREEN
(Gerry Crawford's Son)
October 30, 1969 - March 27, 1994
It's been 26 years ago today that I lost you to a motorcycle accident. I can't believe it. The time just flew by. I have your picture behind me on my shelf and one of my friends (Juanita) and granddaughter bought me a cup with your picture on it and a shadow box that lights up with your picture on it. I wish you were here. I miss you so much.
We have a very bad virus going around called Coronavirus. It has killed a lot of people and it came and started in China. Most of the world has been infected and lost have died. I hope we get a vaccine that can stop the spread and we can all get back to what we were doing. Most of the businesses closed down. All eating places except drive-thru - people out of work across the country. Dawn's working from home - your niece Monique had her hours cut back - Kylee stays home - schools are closed - it's bad. I hope we get a handle on this in one or two months. People panic all over about toilet paper and bottled water - flying off the shelves - grocery stores empty. We have the White House sending lots of money across the country to help people from lay offs - small businesses, airlines, and cruise lines to help keep us going. Pelosi has held up the package and Dems won't sign. It's been a week - not good for the country. Might be done today.
It's also an election year - President Trump and the White House have done a great job getting people together. Best scientists-doctors - all over the country. He is running for a second term. I hope he wins again. It will take a lot this time because the Dems are still trying to take him out. They are also trying to take back the Senate and Congress to change everything good that President Trump has done in 3 years. He loves this country and the people. I don't want this country to be a socialist - give free college - the great new deal - illegals to get free everything with open borders, etc. Here in Bakersfield - Governor Newsome is just as bad. He wants to raise taxes - property too - DMV (already done) - cut oil drilling - What would all these people do if that happens? - A thousand people out of work. Lots of people moving out of California. They have had enough. Before you know it, there wouldn't be a California - the people here would be liberals (Dems) - How funny is that? I hope Pelosi-Schumer-Pen Head - Adam Schiff all get voted out this year. I forgot one, Maxine Waters. They have been there for 100 years. We need new blood that lives by the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment, and free speech.
My birthday party is coming up in June. I hope by then - we can move on - go back to work - eat at restaurants and see our loved ones. I pray this will happen. I never thought this would happen in my life time. Makes us more aware of what we need to do everyday after we beat this virus.
One more thing I left out - Kenny Rogers who I met when I was 18 years old at the Black Forest Restaurant Bar on 101 Hwy in Lomita, CA. They serve German Beer. He and a friend came in, and me and my girlfriend were there. I didn't know who he was - he told us he was with a group called The New Christy Minstrels. We were all there for about and hour and a half. They were on their way somewhere else. This was back in 1963 - trying to remember dates - getting old now. HA HA. Also, Kenny donated half of his fortune to President Trump's campaign for 2020 - helping him to win a second term. His net worth was 250 million - half of that would be 125 million - I sure hope he wins and I want the people of Kern City and everywhere to know - Thank you Kenny, we love you.
Take care, say hi to grandma, both Joe's and of course Luke Perry. I miss and love you so much.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 27, 2020