|
|
ROBERT SCOT GREEN
(Gerry Crawford's Son)
October 30, 1969 - March 27, 1994
Robert, Just wanted to wish you a very Happy 50th Birthday - can't believe it. It went by so fast - wish I knew what this would be if you were still here. Married - 2 or 3 kids - I already know you would have been a millionaire - living the great life and living at the beach. Dawn is fine - works hard - Eric is fine too - Monique is working and paying off student loans - Kylee and boyfriend are living together - her boyfriend is a great guy. One of Eric's son is going through cancer (again), I am praying he will get better.
Well, need to let you know what's happening with Trump - the good news 1st, He has done so well with the economy - tax funds - building the wall - 4 million jobs - created more manufacturing jobs - African American unemployment - Hispanic - Asian Americans off of food stamps - cut taxes - fight the opioid - gave millions to military - to build it up - after Obama tore it down, got more circuit judges - confirmed supreme court judges - and many more - the best 2 was when Trump moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and Trump not taking a salary like all the other presidents. He has donated to different charities - the bad news, Pelosi and Adam Schiff with other Dems. are trying to impeach Pres. Trump - they have been trying since before he became President in 2016 - trying to find things on him. They tried with the Mueller investigation over 2 1/2 years ago - found nothing - now a phone call to Ukraine about the 2016 election and ask about Joe Biden's son - the phone call was no quid pro quo - but the Dems. say it was and they are using that against him - investigating some of Trump's staff members and Ukraine people etc. They are on a witch hunt again - there is nothing there. They are investigating people behind closed doors to make it look and sound like they had something - still nothing. There is another investigation going on for the Republicans about the 2016 election - Ukraine was behind the election with DNC (Hillary Clinton) - there are the people that knew all about the coup to take Trump out - Obama, Hillary, Clapper, Brennan, Paige, John Kerry, McCabe, Struck, Biden, Rosenstein, Loretta and Bill Clinton - they need to all go to jail - they tried for 3 years to impeach Trump - they can't find anything. I hope the Republicans vote No - this week on the impeachment. They need to move on - Trump needs to continue his campaign for 2020 election. He will make it - I feel it. Take over the Senate and House - then it will be over for the Dems.
P.S. The people don't want socialism.
Well, I wanted you to know what the Dems. were doing so far - treating Trump very badly and the news people too - CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN - they are all crazy - they never tell the truth - make up lies - the only station I listen to is Fox News - Hannity, Tucker and Judge Jeanine Pirro - can't forget the Five at 2:00 - 3:00 when I take my lunch.
Well, I need to go to lunch now - see you tomorrow. I miss you so much - wish you were here - I know Dawn does too.
Say hi to Joe - Luke Perry - Elvis - Marilyn - The Duke - Grandma for me - I'm sure you're all watching this country change - I hope it gets better when Trump takes 2nd term.
Love, Mom xxooxx
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 30, 2019