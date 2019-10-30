Home

POWERED BY

Robert Scot Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scot Green Obituary

ROBERT SCOT GREEN
(Gerry Crawford's Son)
October 30, 1969 - March 27, 1994

Robert, Just wanted to wish you a very Happy 50th Birthday - can't believe it. It went by so fast - wish I knew what this would be if you were still here. Married - 2 or 3 kids - I already know you would have been a millionaire - living the great life and living at the beach. Dawn is fine - works hard - Eric is fine too - Monique is working and paying off student loans - Kylee and boyfriend are living together - her boyfriend is a great guy. One of Eric's son is going through cancer (again), I am praying he will get better.

Well, need to let you know what's happening with Trump - the good news 1st, He has done so well with the economy - tax funds - building the wall - 4 million jobs - created more manufacturing jobs - African American unemployment - Hispanic - Asian Americans off of food stamps - cut taxes - fight the opioid - gave millions to military - to build it up - after Obama tore it down, got more circuit judges - confirmed supreme court judges - and many more - the best 2 was when Trump moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and Trump not taking a salary like all the other presidents. He has donated to different charities - the bad news, Pelosi and Adam Schiff with other Dems. are trying to impeach Pres. Trump - they have been trying since before he became President in 2016 - trying to find things on him. They tried with the Mueller investigation over 2 1/2 years ago - found nothing - now a phone call to Ukraine about the 2016 election and ask about Joe Biden's son - the phone call was no quid pro quo - but the Dems. say it was and they are using that against him - investigating some of Trump's staff members and Ukraine people etc. They are on a witch hunt again - there is nothing there. They are investigating people behind closed doors to make it look and sound like they had something - still nothing. There is another investigation going on for the Republicans about the 2016 election - Ukraine was behind the election with DNC (Hillary Clinton) - there are the people that knew all about the coup to take Trump out - Obama, Hillary, Clapper, Brennan, Paige, John Kerry, McCabe, Struck, Biden, Rosenstein, Loretta and Bill Clinton - they need to all go to jail - they tried for 3 years to impeach Trump - they can't find anything. I hope the Republicans vote No - this week on the impeachment. They need to move on - Trump needs to continue his campaign for 2020 election. He will make it - I feel it. Take over the Senate and House - then it will be over for the Dems.

P.S. The people don't want socialism.

Well, I wanted you to know what the Dems. were doing so far - treating Trump very badly and the news people too - CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN - they are all crazy - they never tell the truth - make up lies - the only station I listen to is Fox News - Hannity, Tucker and Judge Jeanine Pirro - can't forget the Five at 2:00 - 3:00 when I take my lunch.

Well, I need to go to lunch now - see you tomorrow. I miss you so much - wish you were here - I know Dawn does too.

Say hi to Joe - Luke Perry - Elvis - Marilyn - The Duke - Grandma for me - I'm sure you're all watching this country change - I hope it gets better when Trump takes 2nd term.

Love, Mom xxooxx

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.