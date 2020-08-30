ROBERT SCOTT WERT (BOB)

July 27, 1937 - August 15, 2020

On Saturday, August 15, Robert Scott Wert (Bob) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83.

Bob was born on July 27, 1937 in San Jose to Karl and Mary Wert. After World War II, the family relocated to Southern California. He graduated from San Fernando High School where he excelled in track and football. He attended college, but his love of the ocean called him and he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was accepted to the Naval Underwater Swimmers School in Florida and became one of the first Coast Guard divers since World War II. During this time he married his first wife and had three sons.

After an honorable discharge, he used his diving expertise to become a diver on the Glomar Challenger, a scientific exploration vessel. While employed there, he was privileged to visit all seven continents. Bob eventually resumed his life on land, moved to Bakersfield and became a sales representative for Farmer Brothers Coffee. He married Judy, the love of his life, and loved and helped raise her two sons.

Bob was a little league baseball coach, soccer coach and referee, site leader and board member for Kern County Student Leadership, and an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and in the church pantry.

Bob had many interests and talents. He loved cooking (rarely using a recipe), woodworking, raising Japanese koi, growing bonsai, target shooting, all things military and road trips. Most important to him was his strong faith in God, which guided him throughout his adult life.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 43 years, his sons Robert (Marge) Wert, Jeffrey Wert, James Wert, stepsons Jeffrey (Tina) Wiebe, Jason (Jennifer) Wiebe, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at the Northeast Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd, on Friday, September 11 at 10:00 A.M. Bob will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to the Mission at Kern County.