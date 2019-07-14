|
ROBERT SIDNEY POWELL
August 29, 1931 - July 1, 2019
Robert Sidney Powell, a Victorville native, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, peacefully at his daughter's home in Bakersfield, California. Robert was born August 29, 1931 to Sid and Evelyn Powell, the youngest of three children.
He graduated from Victor Valley High School in 1949. Robert married Jolene Ann Davis in 1952; they were married for 46 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. In 1961, Robert began working at Continental Telephone Company. After retiring from the telephone company, he then went to work at the United States Post Office.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Jolene Powell, sister Ruth Anderson and one great grandson. Robert is survived by his brother Clint Powell, daughters, Jilanie Wheeler, Michele Morgan and Jeneen Sweet; son Mark Allen Powell; grandchildren, Christopher Wheeler, Branden Wheeler, Jonathan Ryan, Mary Ryan-Mayeda, Sarah Sweet, Megan Sweet, Lindsey Sweet, Mia Powell, and several great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held July 16, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Southwest in Bakersfield, 9:00 a.m. Reception at Woolgrowers at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 14, 2019