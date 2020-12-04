ROBERT J. (BOB) SMALL

September 14, 1927 - November 26, 2020

Born 9/14/1927 to Bill and Verna on a farm in rural St. Clair, MN. Delivered by great uncle, Richard Juliar, St Clair country Doctor. He lost his dad at age 10 and was a big help to his mother and baby sister Rosemary.

"ALWAYS LEAVE 'EM LAUGHING" was his lifelong motto. He had jokes for every occasion. He was Master of ceremonies for the Mankato High Senior Variety show. After graduation from high school in 1945, he attended the University of St. Thomas from 1946- 1950.

The Korean war began in June 1950 and Bob was among the first draftees from Minnesota. He was discharged as a sergeant in 1952 and served in the Air Force reserve until 1955 where he was discharged as a Sergeant-First Class. During his Army service, he married Judy Butzer, they had four children, Maggie, Julie, Mark and Jean. He worked with Sentry Insurance in Minneapolis and was transferred to Manager, and in 1955 transferred to Santa Barbara Ca.

Surfing was just beginning, and Bob tried it. There were only about 20 beach bum regulars who would make a board for you for 25 dollars. The surfing was at "Ventura county line", that the Beach Boys wrote about in their song.

But his real goal was to be in Insurance Sales, and they moved to Bakersfield Ca. in 1956. From his first year, he began breaking company sales records for Southern Calif., and continued to break them for years. Then he and four other agents formed their own agency which is still growing annually.

He was a perpetual student, achieving the insurance profession's three highest designations: CPCU, CLU, and CHFC. He would always say, when the school bell rings, let it ring for you.

He was active in civic affairs, serving on the board of directors of the Golden Empire Gleaners, Aunt Cherie's Home, and Catholic Charities.

Bob's hobby was physical fitness. He set the record as the oldest finisher of the Marine Corps obstacle course at age 70. He won may medals for marathon and triathlons.

He was a devout Catholic, being a lector-song leader at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help in Bakersfield as well as leading the rosary on Saturday mornings and helped form the first Parish Council. He presented religious instructions to high school students and inmates of juvenile hall. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Tragedy struck twice in Bakersfield with the loss of daughter Maggie and Son Mark, as well as a fatal illness to wife Judy. They moved back to Minnesota where she later died.

There was a happy ending. When Marilyn Pauley was a senior at Good Counsel Academy, she invited Bob to a formal dance. They went their separate ways in life but were always so glad to see each other at bi-annual " Katoland " reunions. After they each lost their spouse, they found each other again and lived happily ever after.

Bob is survived by his wife Marilyn, Daughters Julie Sisson, Jean Small (Becky). Step children, Bill Simonett (Indira), Mike Simonett (Teresa) Paul Simonett (ciorsdan) Jane Fleming (Jim). Two Granddaughters, 4 Great grandsons, and several Step Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

There will be a Mass said for Bob, at the Washburn Mcgreevy Funeral Home in Bloomington Minnesota, but because of COVID restrictions - it will be for immediate family only. We would love that you raise a glass to toast Bob's memory.