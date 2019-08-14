|
ROBERT STEPHEN WENN
November 30, 1936 - August 10, 2019
Robert Stephen Wenn, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 10, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Born on November 30, 1936 to Carmen and Belen Wenn in Visalia, California, he graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1954.
Robert attended the College of the Sequoias, entered the electrical trade and went on to serve in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Returning to Tulare after his service, Robert continued his career as an electrician and married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Rutledge in 1958. They had three children: Stephen, Angela and Christopher. And last year they were blessed to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.
During his career he built a successful company, TES Electrical Construction Inc. in Bakersfield, responsible for the electrical construction of many of the major buildings in the greater Kern County area. He was also instrumental in establishing the Kern County Autism Center located in Arvin, California.
Bob, as he was sometimes known to close friends and associates, was an avid fisherman and golfer. He even graced the hollowed grounds of Augusta and wore the green jacket.
Robert is survived by his wife Patricia; sons Stephen and Christopher Wenn of Bakersfield, California; daughter Angela Olson of Anacortes, Washington; his grandchildren Melissa, Vern Evan, Matthew, Megan, Garrison and seven great grandchildren.
Robert will be remembered as a kind, wonderful man, a loving husband and father.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 7100 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Kern County Autism Center, 14150 Sunset Boulevard, Arvin, CA 93203.