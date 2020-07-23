ROBERT 'BOB' WAYNE COUCH

February 28, 1944 - July 18, 2020

Robert 'Bob' Wayne Couch, best known as Popi to his family, age 76, of Bakersfield, CA passed away on July 18, 2020 from complications of congestive heart failure and kidney failure.

Bob was born in Bakersfield, CA on February 28, 1944. He was a graduate of Shafter High School and furthered his education with an Associates Degree from Bakersfield College.

Bob was drafted into the Army in June of 1965, he served most of his time in the service in France. During his service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Services Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle) and Marksman (Pistol) honors. He was relieved of Active duty in March of 1967.

Bob returned home and found his beloved wife Shirley Ann Fowler, the were married November 4, 1967. Bob and Shirley were an amazing team during their 52 years of marriage and their love was something to behold. They loved fiercely and welcomed their family and friends with that same love.

Bob worked for Shell Oil for 22 years. He worked for McJunkin for another 16 years. Bob was able to retire twice and his hard work and dedication were something that he instilled in his sons. Bob was well known, liked and respected within the Kern Oil community. Once Bob retired for the second time his loving wife Shirley had also retired and they were able to take to the road. Bob and Shirley adored their time at Pismo Beach and traveled often.

Bob and Shirley began their journey with the Bakersfield Elks as guests on two roving Elks campouts. Bob and Shirley went on to join the Elks and it was not long there after that other members began to recognize Bob's leadership attributes and he was asked to take on an officer role. Bob went on to serve twice as the Exalted Ruler of the Bakersfield Elks Lodge #266, State a ice President to the District and District Grand Exalted Ruler.

Bob and Shirley made lasting friendships and memories through their times with the Elks. They worked hard and played hard, this was a special time for them both. Bob and Shirley then decided to take some time to travel just for them. Bob, Shirley and their beloved dog Daytona took to the road and spent as much time as possible at Pismo enjoying each other.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley Couch, his son Darrin Couch, his granddaughter Brandi Barker, her husband Ethan Barker and their daughter Ruby Barker, his grandson Robbie Couch, his wife Katie Couch and their son Travis Couch, his granddaughter Brittanny Downum, her husband Roger Downum and their children, Chloe, Sebastian, Jaxon, Kolton and Ryann. He is also survived by Denise Winston and Frances Branch whom he loved as his daughters.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth Couch, his son Brandon Neal and their beloved dog Daytona.

We are asking as this time that both the funeral and graveside services be private. We appreciate that many of you love him and would like to pay your respects, please gather some friends and have a toast to him - bourbon and water was his drink of choice and that would be a wonderful tribute.

The family of Robert 'Bob' 'Popi' Couch wish to thank you for the outpouring of love during this time and appreciate your understanding for our wish to keep the services private.