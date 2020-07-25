ROBERT WILLIAM SHELDON

September 25, 1918 - April 13, 2020

Robert (Bob) Sheldon, M.D., passed away at the age of 101 on April 13, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles on September 25, 1918, to Robert and Meta Leuthold Sheldon.

He is survived by his four adult children, Barbara Sheldon, William Sheldon, Patricia Sheldon Smale, and Janice Sheldon, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. His wife of 74 1/2 years, Jean Wigim Sheldon, pre-deceased him in 2018.

When Bob was a year old, his family moved to Bakersfield where he lived all of his life except for a two year stint with the Navy on Guam in 1955-1957. He graduated from Bakersfield High School, then known as Kern County Union High School, in 1936. Bob was student body president and played football. He then went to Bakersfield Junior College for two years before going to Stanford where he graduated in 1940, and then Stanford Medical School, graduating in 1944.

Bob served proudly in the US Navy during World War II, after the Korean War, and many years in the Naval Reserve, retiring after 30+ years as Captain in the Medical Corps. He was an active volunteer in the community serving, along with Romain Clerou, as team doctor for the BHS and BC football teams for 35+ years. He and Romain were the first doctors to be inducted into the Bob Elias Hall of Fame. His office door was always open to one of the "boys" on the teams. Bob was also active in Rotary, Navy Reserves, First Methodist Church, Mercy Hospital Board, Stockdale Country Club, the Salvation Army, and the Basque Club. He generously donated to both educational and service organizations in Bakersfield over the years. He loved golf, fishing, bridge, traveling, and most of all meeting people. As an ear, nose, and throat doctor, Bob removed most of the tonsils in Bakersfield back in the day. During his career, he pioneered several surgical procedures in his specialty.

Our family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Rosewood for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided for our parents. Due to Covid-19, a private family service was held for Bob and Jean at the Bakersfield National Cemetary on July 16, 2020. A celebration of life will be postponed until a later date.