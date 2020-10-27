Roberta Henry

August 15, 1941 - October 21, 2020

Roberta Leah Henry was born August 15, 1941 in New Jersey. Bert was the first person in her family to graduate from college, earning a degree in physical education from East Stroudsberg Teacher's College in Pennsylvania. In 1965, Bert moved to California with her husband and two children, eventually taking a job as a P.E. Teacher and Cheerleading Coach at West High School in Torrance. She also coached tennis at the school. She divorced in 1971. She then earned a master's degree in education.

Six years later, Bert married the love of her life, Charles Henry, who also had two children, and moved to Bakersfield. Together, Chuck and Bert ran Henry Leasing & Manufacturing, an oilfield engine supply and repair company. Bert did the bookkeeping and office management. They sold the business in 2000.

Bert and Chuck loved to travel to Pismo Beach for romantic getaways and a look at the Pacific Ocean. Bert was also a connoisseur of crossword puzzles, loved Christmas, and was one of the most organized and detail-oriented persons her friends and family had ever met. Bert was a supportive parent, a beloved grandmother of four, and a cherished wife. Those close to her will miss her terribly. She died of complications from a stroke on October 21. In addition to Chuck, Bert is survived by son Brett Becker (Anita) of Ames, Iowa; daughter Brynn Dickson (Mick) of Aliso Viejo; step-daughter Stacy Henry of Carlsbad; step-son Todd Henry (Jan) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a brother, Richard Berry of Dingman's Ferry, Pennsylvania. Roberta was 79 years old.