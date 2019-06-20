|
RODGER EDWIN "ED" STRATTON, JR.
December 7, 1950 - May 3, 2019
Rodger Edwin "Ed" Stratton, Jr. was born December 7, 1950 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the only son of Rodger Edwin and Annabelle (Reeves) Stratton. He died on May 3, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Ed was an active member of First United Methodist Church, and well loved by his co-workers at Tricor Refining where he was an Operations Manager for 37 years.
Ed was a devoted father and husband. His caring heart was evident by those he met. He truly had a servant's heart. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and liked a good joke. For Ed, there was a right way and a wrong way to do things and Ed always strived to do things the right way. He was a man of integrity and honesty.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dottie, their sons Rod and Gerry, daughter-in-law Briell, grandson Miles, and his sister Dewanna Jackolski and her family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church at 4600 Stockdale Hwy in Bakersfield, California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 20, 2019