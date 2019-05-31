|
|
RODNEY BROWN
December 24, 1939 - May 27, 2019
Rod Brown was born in Bakersfield, CA on December 24, 1939 to Ralph and Margaret Brown. He was called home to be with the Lord on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.
Rod was a 1957 Bakersfield High School Running Back; Master custom home builder since 1969, who built many communities including El Parque, Polo Grounds, and Grand Island Estates to name a few; a U.S. Navy veteran; and a man of honor and integrity that loved his Lord Jesus Christ and family with all his heart. Married to his best friend Shirley (Ezell) Brown since 1963, with whom adopted three children into their family.
Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by Shirley, his wife of 55 years; brother Mike Brown and sister Susan Fuhrman both of Bakersfield; son Brad, daughter Kelly (Keith) Goree, son Mark; grandson Frankie Sanchez of San Francisco; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, in the Fellowship Hall of Valley Baptist Church - 4800 Fruitvale Ave, 10:00 a.m. Graveside to follow at Bakersfield National Memorial Cemetery in Arvin, 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rod Brown's honor to : - (877) 832-6997, or Bakersfield Pregnancy Center: www.bpcpartners.org - (661) 326-1907
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 31, 2019