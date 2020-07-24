RODOLFO MARQUEZ RIOS SR. (RUDY)

April 27, 1930 - July 9, 2020

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Rodolfo Rios, returned to the Lord at the age of 90. Rodolfo was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on April 27, 1930.

Rodolfo Rios earned his living in the agriculture industry as a farmworker. As he move from place to place in search of work following the harvest, he met his beautiful wife Barbara Chavaria in Bakersfield, CA and was married on August 11, 1953. He made Bakersfield his home.

Mr. Rios enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, raising roosters and playing his guitar.

Mr. Rios is survived by his wife Barbara Rios, six children, Rodolfo Jr, Mickey, Teresa, Leonard, Katherine and Angelina, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services are scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mission Family Mortuary.

https://www.missionfamilymortuary.com/m/obituaries/Rodolfo-Rios/Memories Rest in peace with the Lord. Love you Dad.