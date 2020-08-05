1/
Rodolfo Suratos (Rodel) Farinas
RODOLFO (RODEL) SURATOS FARINAS
October 14,1953 - July 22,2020

Rodel, age 66, was born in Manila, Philippines to Clemente and Jacoba Farinas. Rodel was the youngest of nine children. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa, pop and a friend to many. Rodel went home July 22, 2020 tragically taken too soon following a hard fight starting July 1, 2020.

Rodel met the love of his life while working in upstate N.Y. in 1976 and were married January 15, 1977.

Rodel was dedicated, prideful, a family man and a hard worker most of his life.

His second love: music, playing bass guitar and singing with many bands in Bakersfield. He also loved to fish, camping, cooking, going to casinos and "buffets".

Rodel is survived by his wife of 43 years Laurie Farinas; his children, Jennifer Pyle (Anthony Andrada), Jessica Mendez, Keith Farinas (Krista), Kennedy Farinas (Brittney); grandchildren Arielle, Victoria, Alexis, Jazmine, Elena, Reynaldo, Deja, Andrais, Penelope and Logan. Great-grandchildren Analei, Alexander, Marley, Maryjaine, Malincee and Alizae.

Visitation Friday, August 7 from 4:00-8:00pm. at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA. 93313. Private service and burial due to Covid. Saturday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 5, 2020.
