RODRICK LEN "SKIP" VIERRA
August 1, 1957 - May 21, 2019
Rodrick Len "Skip" Vierra died peacefully in his home on May 21st 2019, in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 61.
Skip was born on August 1st 1957 in Delano, CA to Gwen and Tony. Originally growing up in Kern County, he moved to Canada and graduated from Shawnigan Lake School, Vancouver Island British Columbia, in 1977 where he enjoyed, hobbies such as shooting, rowing and stagecraft. He also was fond of and studied mathematics through college.
After school he trekked through Europe and enjoyed the thrill of such professions over the years as ice road trucking, winery cellar work, car sales, and oil field related work.
Skip met and later married Alex after meeting while owning Club Paradise, a local bar and night spot in downtown Bakersfield.
At the time of his passing Skip worked for Cameron wellhead systems/Schlumberger as their warehouse supervisor. He was especially fond of Manual Machining, which was his skill and trade for many years producing oilfield pumps and gears for years here in Kern County.
Skip was also proud of his accomplishments in sobriety. An active community member, he took this program seriously and celebrated 16 years on Feb 17, 2019. He was a generous, witty & dedicated individual who loved learning about life and who was passionate about sharing his new-found spirituality with those around him. He remained active and dedicated to is friends in the program and sponcees till his sudden passing. He was eternally grateful for the love and support of these individuals where he learned to live life to the fullest "one day at a time".
Skip is survived by his husband Alex Neal; siblings, Charlisa & Steve Anderson, Russell & Lena Vierra, Rhea Ann "Vierra" Enas, Ricky Vierra; His Honorary Brother, Steve C.; Nephews/Nieces, Tyler & Melissa Vierra, Lorne Vierra & Brooke Malkin, Shad & Serena McKnight, Rishanna "McKnight" & Steve Denman, Tristan and Rebecca McKnight, Shelley "McKnight" & Robert Houston, Anthony Vierra, Matthew Vierra, Garrett Vierra, Caleb and Cambria Enas; Great Nephews/Nieces, Carter, Camille, Tracy, Colton, & Rhett Vierra, Sophia, Michael, Cale & Vada McKnight, Zachary & Graysen Denman, Canon Houston.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gwendolyn Carroll "his heart", and Antonio "Tony" Vierra "his temper".
A celebration of his life is scheduled for June 1st, 2019 at 4pm at Stars Theatre Restaurant 1931 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Skip's life. Memorial donations can be made through the following GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/skip-vierra-memorial-fund or through collection at the celebration. We also encourage donations in Skip's name be made to the Bakersfield Aids Project a charity he was very fond of.