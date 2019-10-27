|
ROGER JEWEL WALDEMAR ANDERSON
January 15, 1934 - September 26, 2019
Roger Jewel Waldemar Anderson passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 26, 2019 in Santa Maria. We will dearly miss his warm support, wit, puns, positive attitude toward life, and humorous collection of cards, photos and articles that he always carried in his billfold. Family was always most important to Roger aka Dad/Pop/Papa.
Born on a family farm near Rugby, North Dakota, Roger overcame two bouts of rheumatic fever as a child and a heart murmur to eventually become president of his senior class at Rugby High and the president of its large FFA chapter.
After high school, Roger moved to Williston, ND to work in the oil boom. He quickly landed a job building steel tanks and found housing with an uncle in the upstairs of a barn. In 1953 he was set up on a blind date with Carol Johnson. Roger enlisted in the Army rather than wait for a draft notice. To his surprise, the Army doctors found no trace of his heart murmur, and immediately assigned him to basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Roger returned to Williston after basic training to marry Carol on December 29, 1954. Roger and Carol then moved to Pennsylvania to begin his active duty service and the start of their marriage of 64 years. Their first child, Leslie, was born at Valley Forge Army Hospital in 1955.
Upon Roger's honorable discharge from the Army, Roger, Carol and Leslie returned to North Dakota where Roger continued his employment with National Tank Company. He was transferred to Casper, Wyoming, where sons Kevin and Jeffrey were born, then transferred to California in 1964. In 1969, Roger was promoted to manager of the company, CE NATCO's, largest branch in Bakersfield, CA.
Roger started his own oilfield equipment company, "Andersonics," in 1973. He was an expert in equipment operations. With hard work, experience, and amazing sales and people skills, Roger began to buy, refurbish, rent and sell used process equipment throughout California and many western states. His shop in Bakersfield became code certified for pressure vessels and manufactured new and custom equipment. Roger expanded his business, proudly opening a code shop in Santa Paula. Roger and Carol moved from Bakersfield to Santa Barbara in 1982.
Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years Carol, his brother Virgil, sister Janice, and his children Leslie (Enrique), Kevin (Linda), and Jeffrey (Karen) as well as grandchildren Daniel, David, Benjamin. Eric, Sean, Kelsey, and Gregory and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on November 11th at 11 am, at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos, with a reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Roger's name can be made to the Music Van through the Santa Barbara Symphony (a nonprofit that provides musical education to students); to a Parkinson's affiliated charity; or to any .