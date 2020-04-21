ROGER LA"WAYNE" STAHL June 08, 1948 - April 15, 2020 Roger Lawayne Stahl, retired County Inspector and USAF Veteran, life-long resident of Bakersfield, California, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 71 in his home. Roger is survived by his wife, Ronda Stahl, son Stephen Stahl (Cassandra), daughter Carriann Stahl-Filson (Steven), stepdaughter Kelly Garrett (Jeremy), grandsons Isaiah Stahl and Brenden Garrett (Katie), granddaughter Kristen Deleon (Andrew), brother Marvin "Graham" Stahl, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Lahoma Stahl, mother Blanche Stahl, sister Martha Almond (Terry), and sister-in-law Laura Stahl. Roger was born in Paris, Arkansas on June 08, 1948 to Lahoma and Blanche Stahl. The family moved to Bakersfield, California in 1950. He graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1966. Two months after graduation, Roger enlisted in the USAF, serving two tours in Vietnam as Police Security. His achievements included Air Force Commendation Medal and Presidential Unit Citation, among others. In March of 1977, Roger became a General Building Contractor. After coming home from military life, Roger married his first wife in 1976. They had their son, Stephen, in 1978 and their daughter, Carriann, in 1981. In June 1979, he started his Building Inspecting career with Kern County, retiring in 2005. He obtained his Associate of Arts in Police Science with a minor in Carpentry from Bakersfield College in 1981. Roger and his wife Ronda were married in March of 2000 and just celebrated their 20th anniversary. They enjoyed many trips to the beach, staying in their travel trailer. He also loved spending time with family, gardening, and entertaining his dogs. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2020.