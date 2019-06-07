Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Roger Leroy Voyles


ROGER LEROY VOYLES
April 14, 1944 - May 19, 2019

Roger Leroy Voyles passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1944. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Roger is survived by many family and friends who will dearly miss him and will keep him in their hearts forever.

A funeral service for Roger will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306. Burial will be held at the same location. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 7, 2019
