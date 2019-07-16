Home

Roger Matzke

Roger Matzke In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of ROGER MATZKE
April 1, 1943 - July 16, 2003

Hey Papa, it's Katerbug...I am now 12. I'm in 7th grade and am at RBG. Papa I'm doing terrific at dance. I got a chance to go to New York for a whole week because I got a scholarship. I miss you into pieces and I wish you were here. Can't explain how much I love you.

Papa this is Sophia, I am now a Junior, I love dancing. Everything is going great for me. I too am going to New York, we did incredible in National Dance competition I love you, wish you were here.

Well Papa, guess you know this is Connor. I am going to Cal. Lutheran College. I'm going to play football and yes get an education. I know you are proud us. I miss you and will always love you.

J is, and will continue to keep Midas Pump going. It's been a difficult time for all in the industry. Jill is busy with a little bit of everything. You will always be in our hearts.

Love Ruby, J, Jill, Connor, Sophia and Kate

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 16, 2019
