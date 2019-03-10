|
ROLLA ANDREW BAILEY III
July 29, 1951 - March 5, 2019
Rolla Andrew Bailey III, preceded in death by his son Ryan, nephew TJ Haggerty (Athens, GA), and his parents, Rolla A. Bailey Jr. and Leona.
He is survived by his two girls as he often referred to them; his wife Lynn (Bakersfield, CA) and his daughter Alexis (Petaluma, CA). He also leaves behind his sister Cindy (Mocksville, NC), brother Rich (Levittown, NY), sister and brother in law Lorie and Larry White (Canton, MI), and his nieces and nephews.
Rolla loved his colleagues from Union Pacific Railroad (where he worked for 20 years) and often regaled his family with stories about the fellow Rails. Many of them knew him as Number 9 and enjoyed his knowledge about the job and his jokes.
If you had the good fortune of meeting him you would say he had a magnetic personality and was truly selfless. He was an amazing husband who loved his wife unconditionally; and when he looked at her it was like he fell in love all over again. He was a husband who would take the time to pick flowers and fill the house with them. And he was a father that would do anything for his baby girl; he taught her how to love herself and be who she wanted. He provided his two girls with laughs and wanted to make them always have a smile on their face; even if that meant shooting off a rocket during a science fair (which dubbed him the Rocket Man).
Rolla was a man who served others and his country in Vietnam. He was the type of man who looked to see the good in people and believed everyone deserves a second chance. While he was never a wealthy man by riches he was wealthy in love; Rolla will be missed by many. He was one of the good ones and the world will miss his presence and good heart. Rolla loved all types of water but his favorite place was Santa Claus Lane earning him the nickname Solar Panel.
His family asks to remember his presence (in lieu of flowers) to either write your paper or Congress representative advocating for Veteran's rights; OR make a donation to the Surfrider Foundation in Rolla's name.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019