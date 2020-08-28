1/1
Rollin Laird
ROLLIN LAIRD
1955 - 2020

Rollin Peter Laird passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs after a years-long struggle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents as well as his sister Mary and survived by his brother John, sister-in-law Julie, and nephew Peter.

Rollin was born in Bakersfield on July 14, 1955 to loving parents Rollin and Jean Laird. He attended local schools and later graduated from CSU, Long Beach with a degree in electrical engineering. Over the years he did electrical design work for a variety of companies until eventually taking a job in Colorado Springs in 2002 where he resided the rest of his years.

Rollin had many interests including backpacking, cycling, roller blading, studying foreign languages (German was his favorite), and organic gardening. He was a friend to all especially to those that he thought needed a hand up in life. Rollin walked his own path in life, was a free thinker, and challenged others to think outside the box. His spirit will be missed.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 28, 2020.
